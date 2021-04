There is now a countdown to Japan's extinction Falling birth rates can be a problem for developed societies. The fewer babies being born, the older a population gets. Japan has one of the lowest birth rates in the world. It's so bad, that researchers at Tohoku University in Sendai created an "extinction countdown" to the date when there will only be one child under the age of 15 in all of Japan. The date calculated by the clock is August 16, 3776.