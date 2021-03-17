Live

Watch CBSN Live

The Young American

Christian Pulisic, a 19-year-old from Pennsylvania, is already a millionaire pro-soccer player in Germany, but his U.S. coach says he could be the sport's "first American superstar." Sharyn Alfonsi reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.