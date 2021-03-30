Live

The world is two minutes closer to "doomsday"

The Doomsday Clock, an ominous metaphor for dangers facing the world, was moved forward two minutes by a group of prominent scientists, reflecting concerns over climate change and the state of the world's nuclear arsenals.
