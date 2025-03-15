Watch CBS News

The Uplift: Second chances

David Begnaud introduces us to a former inmate who got a second chance and used it to help other formerly incarcerated women. Plus, the story of James Harrison, who saved more than 2.4 million babies by donating blood.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.