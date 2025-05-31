Watch CBS News

The Uplift: Gus Walz

David Begnaud sits down with Gus Walz, the son of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, whose emotional reaction to his dad at the DNC went viral. Gus opens up about his nonverbal learning disorder in his first ever interview.
