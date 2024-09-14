Watch CBS News

The Uplift: Cupfuls of love

A girl trying to raise money to honor her late mother gets an outpouring of support from the community at her lemonade stand. A dog missing for 555 days is rescued thanks to help from the community. Plus, more heartwarming news stories.
