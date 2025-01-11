Watch CBS News

The Uplift: Carter's commitment

We look back at former President Jimmy Carter's commitment to Habitat for Humanity and meet a woman who still lives in a so-called "Carter Home" in Baltimore that the late president helped build more than 30 years ago. Plus, more heartwarming news.
