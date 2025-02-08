Watch CBS News

The Uplift: A diamond in the rough

A couple returns to their Altadena house after the Los Angeles fires to find a meaningful gem. A man with cerebral palsy and his wife share their love story – and the full life they have led together. Plus, David Begnaud has three good news stories.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.