The successful 49-year campaign to overturn Roe v. Wade combined activism, politics and the law The decision to overturn Roe v. Wade may be a shock to some, but it comes after a nearly 50-year campaign by groups opposed to abortion rights. The movement has mobilized legally, politically and socially to undo what it has always considered, as one dissenting justice said in 1973, "an exercise of raw judicial power." Jan Crawford looks at how we got here.