Live

Watch CBSN Live

The shrinking wallets of millennials

"Americans are struggling to make ends meet as wages stagnate and the cost of health care, housing and education all climb. Millennials in particular are facing the brunt. Atlantic Magazine senior editor Derek Thompson joins CBSN to discuss. "
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.