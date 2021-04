The secret of truffles To appreciate why truffles, a mushroom-like fungus, can be so pricey, it's necessary to see how they're found. In Italy, Seth Doane joins Natale and Giorgio Romagnolo, fifth-generation truffle-hunting brothers, and their dog, Brio, and meets with Michelin-starred chef Damiano Nigro, for some lessons in a fragrant delicacy.