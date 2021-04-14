Live

The rise of "bro-tox"

In a new effort to look younger, men are beginning to flock to dermatologists for Botox treatment. Folks are calling it a "bro-tox", and sometimes guys are going in groups. With more on this new trend, dermatologist Dr. Scott Dunbar joins CBSN.
