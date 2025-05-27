Watch CBS News

The push to turn invasive green crabs into food

Off the coast of New England, the warming ocean is fueling the spread of a green menace -- a troublesome import from Europe called the green crab. Jacob Wycoff reports on the effort to turn the invasive species into a seafood staple.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.