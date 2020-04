The moral dilemma of COVID-19: Difficult decisions on economy and saving lives Save the economy or save lives? That's the key moral dilemma facing officials as they weigh which steps to take next in response to the pandemic. The New York Times held a video conference with five experts from different backgrounds to discuss the difficult decisions that lie ahead. Reverend William Barber, a prominent political activist who took part in that discussion, joined CBSN with more.