Live

Watch CBSN Live

The mass appeal of Pope Francis

In just over a year since the election of this outsider from Argentina, the Catholic Church is a place transformed. Popular as he is, Pope Francis is still just one man, and the church he leads is large and complex. Mark Phillips reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.