The inside scoop on ice cream company Adirondack Creamery's inspiring backstory and success This week, in our award-winning series "The Dish," CBS Mornings gets the scoop on the inspiring backstory behind the ice cream company, Adirondack Creamery, and its rising success. CBS News Correspondent Nancy Chen takes a trip to Central New York to get a taste for herself of what makes their ice cream flavors so unique.