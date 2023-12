The fight for Ukraine: 2023 witnesses a war of attrition Nearly two years after Vladimir Putin launched an invasion of Ukraine and tried to solidify his hold on the Crimean Peninsula, Ukrainian and Russian forces have fought practically to a deadlock, with both sides doubling down. Correspondent Charlie D'Agata reports on the war that has been especially costly for Russia, as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy continues to press the United States and Western allies for support.