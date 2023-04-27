Watch CBS News

The Domino Effect | Sunday on 60 Minutes

The United States is in the middle of a maternal health crisis - a woman in the U.S. is twice as likely to die from pregnancy today than her mother was a generation ago. Sharyn Alfonsi reports on the country's troubling state of maternal healthcare
