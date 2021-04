The Dish: New England Chef Matt Jennings Last year Matt Jennings opened Townsman in Boston where he serves what he calls "modern farmhouse cuisine." He’s received four James Beard Award nominations for the Best Chef: Northeast. Food and Wine declared him one of "40 Big Food Thinkers 40 and Under," and Esquire just named Townsman one of the best new restaurants in the country. Jennings joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to share his journey.