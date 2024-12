The Dish: Midwest restaurants We make ourselves at home in the Midwest and meet chefs marrying classic comfort food with contemporary flair. We meet an Algerian-born chef based in Detroit, Michigan, who weaves the flavors of home with the Asian ingredients she discovered during culinary school in China. Plus, we visit a restaurant in Madison, Wisconsin, inspired by Midwestern supper clubs dating from the Prohibition era. Watch these stories and more on "The Dish."