The Dish: Eating clean with chef Candice Kumai Chef Candice Kumai was born and raised in California as the daughter of a Japanese mother and Polish-American father. She was surrounded by the food and culture of both her parents, but she was just as fond of junk food. It wasn’t until she attended culinary school that she turned her life around and started “eating clean.” She was the youngest chef to compete on the first season of Bravo’s “Top Chef” and is recognized as one of the leading health and wellness experts in the country. Kumai joins "CBS This Morning: Saturay" to share her story and dishes from her cookbook, “Clean Green Eats.”