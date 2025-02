"The Dish": Dakar NOLA honors Black History Month with a modern Senegalese tasting menu Serigne Mbaye, chef of the James Beard award-winning Dakar NOLA, showcases a unique blend of Senegalese and New Orleans cuisines, highlighting local Louisiana ingredients. "CBS Saturday Morning" co-host Michelle Miller joins him as he prepares a family-style tasting menu steeped in culture and history.