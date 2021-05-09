Live

Watch CBSN Live

The Dish: Chef Fabio Trabocchi

Inspired by his father's cooking as a child, chef Fabio Trabocchi got a fast start on a culinary career. He got his first job at a top restaurant in Milan and by 20 became a chef de cuisine. After working in London and New York, he found a home in the Washington, D.C. area and a big following. He and his wife and business partner have opened five restaurants, including the spectacular Del Mar featuring Spanish specialties. Trabocchi joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to discuss how his father influenced his career path.
