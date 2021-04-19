The Dish: Chef Douglas Keane Growing up in Michigan, Douglas Keane loved his mother's cooking. He enjoyed working in restaurants in high school and bounced from coast to coast, spending time in Japan on his way up the culinary ladder. After a series of honors and awards and a winning appearance on Bravo TV's "Top Chef Masters," he now presides over two highly respected California restaurants: The Healdsburg Bar and Grill and the newly opened Two Birds One Stone. Keane joins "CBS This Morning" to share his story and some of his signature dishes.