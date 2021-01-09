The Dish: Chef Asma Khan on breaking barriers with familiar flavors A woman who adds an extra spice to all her endeavors is being featured on the "CBS This Morning: Saturday" series The Dish. Asma Khan is a British-based Indian chef who's attracted a huge following through her London restaurants, her cookbooks and profile on the Netflix series "Chef's Table." While she's known for her authentic Indian cuisine, her approach to staffing her kitchen is anything but traditional. Imtiaz Tyab has her story.