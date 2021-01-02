The Dish: Chef Alfred Portale looks back on three decades at Gotham Bar and Grill On the ongoing dish series, “CBS This Morning: Saturday” is catching up with an old face in a new place. Chef Alfred Portale has spent nearly four decades in the culinary sphere. A pioneer in the “new American” food movement, with multiple James Beard awards, a Michelin star, unprecedented reviews and three best-selling cookbooks, Portale has little to prove. However, that didn't stop him from leaving the iconic New York restaurant he helped build to open a place of his own. He and Dana Jacobson reflect on the chef’s years-long career.