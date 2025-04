The Day My Mother Never Came Home | Post Mortem Host Anne-Marie Green and CBS News National Correspondent Vladimir Duthiers discuss the 1987 murder of Selonia Reed that went unsolved for over thirty years. They discuss how Selonia's son, Reggie Jr., grappled with learning his father, Reginald, was the prime suspect years later, the life insurance policies Reginald took out on Selonia leading up to her death, and the twins with identical DNA who complicated the investigation.