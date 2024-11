The Coward Brothers discuss new album, make rare appearance on Saturday Sessions The Coward Brothers — better known as Elvis Costello and T Bone Burnett — began playing together more than 40 years ago, but until this week, the duo hadn't released any new music since 2006. Now, their new, self-titled album is earning critical acclaim. The pair opened up to CBS Saturday Morning about their fictional personas and that long hiatus earlier this week.