The coffee business keeping NBA star Jimmy Butler busy off the court Jimmy Butler's 14-year career with the NBA has brought him to some of the country's biggest cities. Now, he's heading to San Francisco as one of the newest members of the Golden State Warriors. But for Butler, home is where the coffee is brewing: the six-time All Star and Olympic gold medalist operates the brand Bigface Coffee, which opened its first store last year. Dana Jacobson reports on his off-the-court venture.