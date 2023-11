The Associated Press reports possible ceasefire that could allow for Gaza aid, hostage release Only 526 trucks of humanitarian aid have entered Gaza since the Israel-Hamas war began - around the same number that used to enter the territory each day. Ramy Inocencio visited the Nitzana border crossing between Israel and Egypt, where the trucks are inspected to make sure the besieged population of Gaza receive food and medicine, without allowing any fuel or weapons to end up in the hands of Hamas.