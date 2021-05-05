Live

Texas storm chaser rides out Harvey from home

Hurricane Harvey ripped apart homes and businesses, leaving Texas cities to deal with massive floods. Storm chaser Brandon Clement decided to ride out the storm from Rockport, Texas. He joined CBSN to discuss what happened.
