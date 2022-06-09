Texas official gives details on cold case killings of Holly Clouse's parents Authorities have located a woman who has been missing since her parents were found murdered in a wooded area in Houston in 1981. The investigation into the killing of Holly Clouse's parents, Harold Dean Clouse Jr. and Tina Gail Linn Clouse, remains open, and authorities are asking the public for help. Texas First Assistant Attorney General Brent Webster released some details about the case during a press conference. Watch his remarks.