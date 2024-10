Texas man could be first person executed for murder conviction linked to shaken baby syndrome A Texas man convicted of murder in the 2002 death of his 2-year-old daughter in what was linked to shaken baby syndrome is scheduled to be executed Thursday. However, several medical experts say Robert Roberson's conviction was based on faulty and outdated scientific evidence. The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles on Wednesday denied a request for clemency. Nikki Battiste reports.