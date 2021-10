Texas Governor Greg Abbott bans COVID-19 vaccine mandates Texas' Republican Governor Greg Abbott has signed an executive order banning "any entity" in his state from issuing a coronavirus vaccine mandate. Last month, President Biden announced that all companies with 100 employees or more will need to require vaccination or weekly COVID testing. Today, Mr. Biden is attending a virtual meeting with G20 leaders on the situation in Afghanistan. CBS News political contributor and Associated Press White House reporter Zeke Miller joins "CBSN AM" to discuss.