Watch CBS News

Texas flash floods prompt high-water rescues

Emergency crews rescued families in heavily flooded Seagoville, Texas. In Dallas, heavy rains and flash flooding submerged houses and cars. In Utah's Zion National Park, torrential rains put parkgoers at risk. Omar Villafranca reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.