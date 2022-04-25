Watch CBS News

Texas court halts Melissa Lucio's execution

An appeals court in Texas delayed the execution of Melissa Lucio, a mother of 14, who was set to die Wednesday by lethal injection. Lucio claims new evidence will exonerate her in the 2007 death of her 2-year-old daughter.
