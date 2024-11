Texas court clears way for controversial execution of Robert Roberson The Texas Supreme Court has made a decision that will allow the controversial execution of Robert Roberson to proceed. Roberson was found guilty of killing his 2-year-old daughter in 2002 and his lethal injection had been set for October 17, but it was halted after state lawmakers issued a subpoena to have him testify at the Capitol. CBS News correspondent Janet Shamlian has more.