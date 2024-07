Testimony underway in Alec Baldwin's manslaughter trial Opening statements and testimony began Wednesday in the New Mexico trial of actor Alec Baldwin, who is charged with involuntary manslaughter in the 2021 shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the Western film "Rust." Baldwin was holding the prop gun when it fired the live round that struck Hutchins, but he has repeatedly maintained his innocence, saying he never pulled the trigger. Elise Preston has the latest.