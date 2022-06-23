Watch CBS News

Tesla catches fire weeks after being totaled

Firefighters put out a fire-engulfed Tesla that self-ignited in a wrecking yard in Sacramento on June 9, the local fire department said. The car, which was involved in a crash three weeks ago, kept reigniting and off-gassing in the battery compartment as firefighters were trying to douse the flames, according to authorities. The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said firefighters and yard staff had to eventually dig a pit and filled it with water to stop the vehicle from breaking into flames again.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.