Tesla catches fire weeks after being totaled Firefighters put out a fire-engulfed Tesla that self-ignited in a wrecking yard in Sacramento on June 9, the local fire department said. The car, which was involved in a crash three weeks ago, kept reigniting and off-gassing in the battery compartment as firefighters were trying to douse the flames, according to authorities. The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said firefighters and yard staff had to eventually dig a pit and filled it with water to stop the vehicle from breaking into flames again.