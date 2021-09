"Tens of thousands" of Afghans still trying to flee country, human rights group says Government officials in Doha, Qatar, said they've been working closely with the Taliban to reopen the airport in the Afghan capital of Kabul in the next few days. That could mean a resumption of humanitarian flights for Afghan civilians holding special visas who are still trying to flee the country. Mike Breen, the president and CEO of Human Rights First, joined Lana Zak on CBSN to discuss the evacuation effort.