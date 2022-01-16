Tennis star Novak Djokovic deported from Australia after visa cancellation Tennis star Novak Djokovic has been deported from Australia after a federal court upheld his visa's cancellation over his vaccination status. He had been initially scheduled to play in the Australian Open, which kicks off Monday. However, Australian officials require everyone coming into the country to be vaccinated against COVID-19, and Djokovic remains unvaccinated. CBSN's Lana Zak sits down with CBS News foreign correspondent Imtiaz Tyab to discuss Sunday's court ruling and widespread reactions to the controversy.