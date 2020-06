Tennis players test positive for coronavirus after playing in Serbia tournament Novak Djokovic, the top-ranked player in men's tennis, faces backlash after players at his tournament tested positive for the coronavirus. Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric, and Viktor Troicki, along with Troicki's pregnant wife, all announced they're sick with COVID-19. They all played in front of big crowds during the exhibition in Belgrade, Serbia earlier this month.