Teenage boy at center of Middle East tensions

The Palestinian Authority says a 13-year-old boy was killed by Israeli soldiers, but Israelis released a video of him recovering in a hospital after he allegedly tried to stab two people. John Vigliotti reports from Tel Aviv.
