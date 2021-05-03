Live

Teen runaway identified as John Wayne Gacy victim

Sheriff Tom Dart of Illinois' Cook County has announced that another victim of the notorious serial killer John Wayne Gacy has been identified. James Byron Haakenson ran away to Chicago in 1976 at the age of 16 and was never heard from again.
