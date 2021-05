Teen recounts his experience at AMIkids camp Justin Browning, 18, tells CBS News' Tony Dokoupil about his time at one of the AMIkids wilderness camps in South Carolina. Earlier this year at White Pines, Browning says he was beaten by the other kids, but when he complained, he was assaulted by a senior staffer. AMIkids told CBS News in a statement "our staff works tirelessly to ensure every kid we serve is given the same chance to succeed, and that the environment we provide is a safe and secure one."