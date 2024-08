Teen graffiti artist given a second chance by Sioux Falls mayor In Monday's Beg-Knows America, David Begnaud shares the story of Jaden Brunz. The teenage artist from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, was caught graffitiing a bike path tunnel. Before the city workers cleaned it up, they sent a video to Mayor Paul TenHaken, who is also a graphic artist. Instead of punishment, the mayor invited Brunz to his office and offered to pay him for a piece of art.