Ted Cruz gets early jump on Super Saturday

The busiest Saturday of the election season is underway and Ted Cruz has already made his mark on the GOP side, winning the Kansas GOP caucuses. Julianna Goldman has more on the other Republican races and the Democratic states up for grabs.
