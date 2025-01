Tamara de Lempicka's vibrant life and art Tamara de Lempicka (1894–1980), one of the giants of early 20th century art, is now the subject of the first-ever U.S. retrospective of her works. Correspondent Faith Salie visits the de Young Museum of San Francisco, to learn how Lempicka's glamorous figurative paintings of the modern woman played an important role in defining the aesthetic of Art Deco, and why Lempicka herself is so little-known compared to other modern masters.