Taliban captures Afghanistan capital, effectively conquering country after 20 years of U.S. occupation Taliban forces have taken over Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, effectively ending a 20 year occupation of U.S. and NATO forces. The Afghan military has failed to stop the swift takeover by Taliban troops. CBS News foreign correspondent Charlie D'Agata reports from London. Then, Afghan interpreter Hewad Hemat, whose family still lives in Afghanistan, explains why his family and many others are in grave danger.