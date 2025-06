Take Friday off Today, more than 40 percent of companies offer a cool summer perk: giving their staff Fridays off. And it's not just out of the goodness of their hearts - companies find that the gift of time and an improved work/life balance builds loyalty and makes employees more committed to their organization. Conor Knighton reports on how some workers are spending their Summer Fridays far from work. (Originally broadcast July 30, 2017.